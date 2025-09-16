Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $117.38, marking a +2.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing a 117.65% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.04 billion, indicating a 63.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.2% and +35.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 74.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.03.

It is also worth noting that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.