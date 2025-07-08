Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) was down 2.34% at $91.27. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 27.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 38.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $887.04 million, up 30.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion, which would represent changes of +12.84% and +22.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. As of now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.12 of its industry.

It's also important to note that HOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

