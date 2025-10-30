Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $138.07, moving -4.65% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 90.55% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.79 per share and a revenue of $4.25 billion, signifying shifts of +64.22% and +43.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.42% increase. Robinhood Markets, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.12.

It's also important to note that HOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.