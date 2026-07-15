Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $115.54, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.62%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 17.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.3%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of $0.4 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 23.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $5.01 billion, indicating changes of -8.29% and +12.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.31.

It is also worth noting that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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