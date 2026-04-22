Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $88.43, marking a +2.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 10.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.17 billion, indicating a 26.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.97 per share and a revenue of $5.18 billion, signifying shifts of -3.9% and +15.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.45% lower. Right now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.09 of its industry.

It's also important to note that HOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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