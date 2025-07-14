Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $99.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 35.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $891.64 million, indicating a 30.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of +15.6% and +23.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 78.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.7.

We can also see that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

