Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,696,775 shares for an estimated $153,414,460 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $44,723,817 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 369,038 shares for an estimated $24,534,328 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $13,540,495 .

. MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271

JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,040 shares for an estimated $2,148,633 .

. CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOOD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOOD forecast page.

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after market close. Robinhood will host a video call to discuss its results at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The video call and supporting materials will be available at





investors.robinhood.com





. The event will also be live streamed to YouTube and X.com via Robinhood’s official channels, @RobinhoodApp. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at





investors.robinhood.com





.





Ahead of the call, Robinhood shareholders can visit





https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2025-q2





to submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on theearnings call Shareholders can email





hello@saytechnologies.com





for any support inquiries.







About Robinhood







Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.





Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at





investors.robinhood.com/overview





) and its Newsroom (accessible at





newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com





), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.





“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.







Contacts









Investor Relations











ir@robinhood.com











Media











press@robinhood.com







