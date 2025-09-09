Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Surges 15.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares soared 15.8% in the last trading session to close at $117.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% loss over the past four weeks.

On Sept. 5, the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Robinhood would join the S&P 500 as part of its quarterly rebalance, effective Sept. 22, replacing Caesars Entertainment. The move marks a major milestone for both Robinhood and the broader U.S. fintech sector. The inclusion has also fueled incremental demand from passive index funds, sending HOOD shares higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +123.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, up 64% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Robinhood Markets, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HOOD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Robinhood Markets is a member of the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. One other stock in the same industry, Evercore (EVR), finished the last trading session 1.7% higher at $324.3. EVR has returned 7.8% over the past month.

Evercore's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.53. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +24%. Evercore currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

