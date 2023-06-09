Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.58, changing hands as high as $9.80 per share. Robinhood Markets Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.81 per share, with $12.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.46.

