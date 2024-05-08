Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) reported $618 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.7 million, representing a surprise of +13.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +260.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robinhood Markets performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Custody - Total : $129.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.54 billion.

: $129.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.54 billion. Funded Customers : $23.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.95 million.

: $23.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.95 million. DARTs - Crpyto : 400 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 320 thousand.

: 400 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 320 thousand. DARTs - Options : 800 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 670 thousand.

: 800 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 670 thousand. Revenues- Net interest revenues : $254 million versus $259.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

: $254 million versus $259.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities : $39 million compared to the $31.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year.

: $39 million compared to the $31.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year. Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies : $126 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +231.6%.

: $126 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +231.6%. Revenues- Transaction-based- Other : $10 million versus $11.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $10 million versus $11.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenues- Transaction-based revenues : $329 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.9%.

: $329 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.9%. Revenues- Other revenues : $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.6%.

: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.6%. Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest : $72 million compared to the $70.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.9% year over year.

: $72 million compared to the $70.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.9% year over year. Revenues- Transaction-based- Options: $154 million compared to the $133.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.

Shares of Robinhood Markets have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.