Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Price Target Increased by 11.03% to 13.97

The average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets (NasdaqGS:HOOD) has been revised to 13.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 12.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.51 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from the latest reported closing price of 14.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 1.14%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.68% to 686,332K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 54,712K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 50,638K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,872K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 43,977K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 34,936K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,835K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 29,206K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,689K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

