Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Opinions on S&P 500 Inclusion Speculation

Recent discussions on X about Robinhood Markets (HOOD) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's potential inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, a topic that has driven significant attention over the past week. Many users are highlighting the stock's impressive rally, with shares climbing for several consecutive days, fueled by speculation of this major milestone as reported by variousfinancial newsoutlets. The conversation reflects a mix of excitement and anticipation, as participants debate the implications for the stock's future trajectory.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some on X have pointed out the stock's premarket dip following the news that it missed inclusion in the latest S&P 500 rebalance. There are also mentions of broader market trends, such as crypto regulation concerns, impacting the stock's performance, adding a layer of uncertainty to the dialogue. Despite these setbacks, a number of users remain optimistic, citing strong user growth and expansion into cryptocurrency trading as key drivers for long-term potential.

Robinhood Markets Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

Robinhood Markets Insider Trading Activity

Robinhood Markets insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 2,510,028 shares for an estimated $131,252,245 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $24,792,175 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $21,471,652 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 276,781 shares for an estimated $16,695,915 .

. MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,845 shares for an estimated $4,424,290 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,187 shares for an estimated $1,484,074.

Robinhood Markets Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of Robinhood Markets stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Robinhood Markets Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Robinhood Markets Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

