Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD) Price Target Decreased by 15.64% to 111.26

The average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD) has been revised to €111.26 / share. This is a decrease of 15.64% from the prior estimate of €131.88 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €77.65 to a high of €161.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.85% from the latest reported closing price of €61.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HOOD is 0.56%, an increase of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 600,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,957K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 17.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,671K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 104.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,172K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,815K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 22.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,929K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 110.16% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 11,574K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,021K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%.

