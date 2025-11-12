Robinhood Markets and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 12, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Robinhood Markets HOOD as the Bull of the Day and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, Zillow Group ZG and Offerpad Solutions OPAD.

Robinhood Markets has become one of the defining stocks of this bull market, symbolizing the rise of retail investors and the convergence of fintech, crypto, and traditional finance. The company continues to broaden its reach, expanding from a trading platform into a full-scale financial ecosystem that now includes banking, asset management, mortgages, and most recently, it announced efforts to enter private market investing.

Operationally, Robinhood is firing on all cylinders. Revenue growth remains strong, profitability is improving, and analysts have been steadily raising earnings estimates, earning the stock a top Zacks Rank.

Shares have already been among the market's top performers this year. While gains have paused in recent weeks, the technical setup points to a potential new leg higher. Combined with the company's expanding business lines and positive estimate revisions, the next move for HOOD could again be to the upside.

Robinhood Shares Get Upgraded

Robinhood Markets has seen a steady stream of upward earnings revisions since early 2023, with the pace accelerating in recent weeks. The stock now carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current-quarter earnings estimates have been raised nearly 30%, while full-year and next-year projections are up 23% and 20%, respectively.

In its most recent quarterly report, Robinhood beat earnings expectations by 19.6% and has surpassed consensus estimates in nine of the last ten quarters. Looking ahead, earnings are projected to rise 22.5% annually over the next three to five years, with revenue expected to grow 45.1% this year and 20.3% next year.

These strong results reflect Robinhood's rapid expansion across multiple financial verticals. From crypto trading and its growing asset management arm, now exceeding $1 billion in AUM, to its new ventures in mortgage lending and private market investing, the company continues to leverage its brand and user-friendly platform to capture market share across the broader fintech landscape.

Robinhood Stock Forming a Bullish Technical Pattern

Robinhood has been one of the standout performers of the year, surging more than 250% since January, reflecting its exceptional market expansion and growing investor confidence. Over the past two months, however, shares have paused to consolidate, leading some commentators to speculate that a pullback may be coming.

That scenario appears unlikely unless the broader market enters a significant correction, which current conditions don't suggest. Instead, HOOD is displaying a classic consolidation pattern, trading between $120 and $150. A breakout above the $150 resistance level would likely trigger the next leg higher, continuing the stock's powerful uptrend.

Conversely, if shares were to fall below $120, it could signal a temporary loss of momentum, offering investors a chance to wait for a new base to form before reentering. For now, the technical setup remains constructive, and the broader trend points upward.

Should Investors Buy Shares in HOOD?

Robinhood continues to execute on multiple fronts, expanding its platform, gaining market share, and delivering consistent earnings surprises. The company's strong fundamentals, accelerating growth, and clear technical strength all support the case for further upside.

While short-term volatility is possible after such a large run, HOOD remains one of the few fintech names combining rapid innovation with improving profitability. For investors looking to participate in the next leg of the bull market, Robinhood stands out as a compelling buy-on-strength opportunity.

The home furnishings industry continues to face significant headwinds, and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. remains firmly on the defensive. Persistent pressure from trade tensions, a sluggish housing market, and shifting consumer spending patterns has weighed on furniture and home decor demand, leaving little room for earnings growth.

Ethan Allen's performance reflects these challenges. ETD stock has underperformed across multiple timeframes, lagging both its peers and the broader market over the past one, three, and ten years. Despite a brief post-pandemic rebound, sales have been essentially flat for several years, and recent quarterly results show no signs of meaningful acceleration.

Technically, the chart is deteriorating again, with shares appearing vulnerable to another breakdown. Fundamentally, the outlook has worsened as analysts have cut earnings estimates sharply in recent weeks, citing weak order trends and margin pressure. Yet the stock still trades at a premium to its historical valuation, leaving little cushion if conditions deteriorate further. For now, the risk/reward balance skews clearly to the downside.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Gets Downgraded

Ethan Allen Interiors has seen a wave of downward earnings revisions over the past week, with the pace of cuts accelerating. While estimates have been trending lower since late 2023, the declines have recently become more pronounced, with current quarter projections are down nearly 27%, and full year estimates have fallen 13.2%. As a result, the stock now carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

Valuation adds to the pressure. ETD currently trades at 14.3x forward earnings, a discount to the broader industry average but still well above its five-year median of 10.6x. Given the company's weakening outlook and soft demand backdrop, this premium looks difficult to justify. Unless earnings expectations stabilize, the combination of estimate cuts and an elevated multiple suggests further downside risk for the stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Breakdown

The recent price action in ETD stock reflects its weakening fundamentals. After trading mostly sideways for the past two years, shares have now broken below a key support level, confirming a technical breakdown. The loss of this support aligns with the company's deteriorating earnings outlook and accelerating analyst downgrades.

As long as the stock remains below that prior support zone, momentum favors the downside. Investors may want to stay on the sidelines until Ethan Allen shows signs of stabilization in both its fundamentals and chart pattern.

Should Investors Avoid ETD Stock?

Given the accelerating earnings downgrades, weak sales trends, and confirmed technical breakdown, Ethan Allen Interiors appears positioned for further weakness. The company's elevated valuation leaves limited margin for error, and industry conditions remain unfavorable.

Until earnings stabilize and demand in the home furnishings market improves, investors are likely better off avoiding ETD and focusing on sectors with clearer growth catalysts and stronger momentum.

Additional content:

Can Opendoor's AI Turnaround Drive Profitability by 2026?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is undergoing a sweeping transformation under new CEO Kaz Nejatian, positioning itself less as a housing flipper and more as a software-driven e-commerce platform for residential real estate. The company's "Opendoor 2.0" vision hinges on AI and automation to accelerate transactions, improve unit economics, and cut fixed costs — the pillars of its plan to reach adjusted net income breakeven by the end of 2026.

The third quarter of 2025 reflected the legacy model's hangover. Revenue fell 33.6% year over year to $915 million as acquisition volumes shrank, while gross margin slipped to 7.2% from 7.6%. Yet the new playbook is taking shape: home assessments now take minutes instead of hours, the company has launched over a dozen AI-powered tools, and acquisitions have rebounded nearly 90% in just seven weeks. Opendoor is also reducing consultant dependence, consolidating software vendors, and redeploying savings into engineering talent and automation.

The near-term outlook remains pressured as old inventory clears, but sequential improvement in resale velocity, tighter spreads, and leaner operations could restore contribution margins by mid-2026. With $962 million in cash, reduced debt obligations, and new D2C and Checkout initiatives broadening engagement, Opendoor is rebuilding both efficiency and trust.

If management sustains its AI-led execution and avoids over-reliance on macro housing cycles, Opendoor's pivot could indeed turn its software ambition into profitability — marking one of the most compelling turnaround stories in proptech.

Zillow and Offerpad's AI Push Heats Up the Market

Opendoor faces rising competition from Zillow Group and Offerpad Solutions, both of which are intensifying their use of AI to streamline residential transactions.

Zillow, mentioned repeatedly as Opendoor's closest peer, is leveraging advanced AI-driven valuation models and integrated mortgage tools to strengthen its platform efficiency and user engagement. Zillow's scale and data network provide a distinct edge in home discovery and pricing accuracy.

Offerpad, meanwhile, continues to refine its operational model with predictive analytics and automation to enhance offer precision and resale speed. Offerpad's focus on smaller, high-velocity markets mirrors Opendoor's strategy but with a leaner asset footprint, making its AI-driven scalability a real competitive threat.

As Opendoor doubles down on automation and AI-powered home assessments, sustaining execution speed and cost efficiency will be essential for the company to stay ahead of both Zillow and Offerpad in the evolving proptech landscape.

OPEN Stock's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have surged 1,026.7% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's 2.9% rise.

From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.44, significantly below the industry's average of 4.95X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN's 2025 loss per share has remained unchanged at 24 cents in the past 30 days. However, the estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago loss of 37 cents per share.

OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

