US Markets
GME

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.

Adds background

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp GME.N and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, according to an update on its website.

Earlier in the day, Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares. (https://bit.ly/3cJzNmm)

Trading restrictions on a few other stocks had been lifted on Wednesday.

The online broker, one of the hottest venues in last week's retail-trading frenzy, had put temporary buying restrictions on a number of securities including Nokia NOK.N, Express Inc EXPR.N, as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold.

GameStop's shares and others favored recently by retail investors fell further on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to protect investors, but also said financial market regulators needed to fully understand the recent trading frenzy before taking any action.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME AMC NOK EXPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters