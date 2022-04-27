Robinhood Lays Off 340 Staff. Sign of Crypto Decline?

Popular crypto and stockbroker Robinhood has just announced it will lay off 9% of its staff -- about 340 people. The decision comes after what CEO Vlad Tenev described as a period of "hyper growth" in 2020 and H1 2021. The company increased its staffing numbers from 700 to nearly 3,800 in that time period.

According to Tenev, this led to unnecessary organizational complexity, including some duplicate roles and job functions. He said these changes would ensure Robinhood could be "more resilient in hard times, and stronger during the good." Robinhood recently listed four new cryptocurrencies, broadening its crypto offer. It also launched a Robinhood wallet to give clients the ability to withdraw and deposit their crypto assets.

Are Robinhood's staffing cuts a sign of crypto decline?

There was a boom in various types of savings and investing in 2020 and 2021. Several reports, including one from Charles Schwab showed that many new retail investors entered the stock market during the pandemic. This is even more the case with crypto investing. Research from Gemini shows that around 40% of crypto owners around the world bought it for the first time last year.

READ MORE: Best Crypto Apps

But the climate is different now. Uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions mean investors are more risk averse. High-risk assets like crypto are struggling to gain any real momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) has hovered in the $38,000 to $42,000 range for much of this year, with a few brief breakouts that came to nothing.

In addition to stagnant prices, the number of crypto internet searches has fallen. Google trends shows a reduction in the number of searches for terms such as "cryptocurrency" and "Bitcoin". Crypto trading volume is also lower than it was for much of last year.

Changing times

There are various signals that crypto's light could be waning. However, no market can sustain crypto's crazy early growth forever. It's worth noting the cryptocurrency industry is a lot more established than it was at the start of 2021. Even with the current price declines, the cryptocurrency market cap is at almost $1.8 trillion dollars today -- up from around $770 billion in January 2021.

Plus, institutions are starting to see crypto differently. Fidelity has just said that by the middle of this year, 401(k) customers will be able to add Bitcoin to their retirement funds. More and more financial institutions are opening their doors to crypto, even if it's just a crack. As Gemini put it, "In 2021, cryptocurrency reached a tipping point, evolving from what many considered a niche investment into a global, established asset class."

Bottom line

After several months of relatively low prices, it isn't surprising to see slightly less interest in cryptocurrencies. However, even as some of the excitement dies down, there are still a number of signs the crypto coals continue to burn. For long-term investors, what matters is crypto's long-term potential and whether the steps it's taken toward mainstream adoption are a strong enough foundation for future growth.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.