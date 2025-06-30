Robinhood Launches Stock Tokens and Layer 2 Blockchain to Enhance Investment Access for EU Customers

Robinhood introduces stock tokens for EU customers, new blockchain, and crypto products, enhancing global investment accessibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Robinhood has launched a new suite of products aimed at expanding access to the US stock market for European customers, featuring stock tokens and a new Layer 2 blockchain. During an event in Cannes, CEO Vlad Tenev highlighted the move as a significant advancement for crypto, allowing eligible EU customers to trade over 200 US stock and ETF tokens without commissions and with direct dividend support. The platform will transition from a crypto-only app to a comprehensive investment app. Additionally, Robinhood introduced crypto perpetual futures for EU users and a crypto staking feature for US users, beginning with Ethereum and Solana. The announcement also includes various enhancements like cash back rewards through a credit card, an AI-powered assistant, and advanced trading tools, emphasizing the company's commitment to making investing more accessible and user-friendly.

Potential Positives

Robinhood is expanding its reach to over 400 million people across 30 EU and EEA countries, significantly increasing its customer base.

The launch of US stock and ETF tokens offers European customers access to a diverse set of over 200 US equities with zero commissions, enhancing the platform's appeal.

The introduction of a new Layer 2 blockchain is set to support the tokenization of real-world assets, positioning Robinhood at the forefront of integrating crypto with traditional finance.

Robinhood is introducing crypto perpetual futures with up to 3x leverage, catering to active traders and expanding its product offerings in the EU market.

Potential Negatives

The launch of stock tokens and crypto perpetual futures may expose the company to significant regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges in the EU and US, as these products involve complex compliance requirements and potential liabilities.

The emphasis on a new Layer 2 blockchain for tokenization raises concerns about technological risks and the ability to deliver on these developments as promised, which could impact investor confidence if not executed effectively.

The disclaimer regarding investments involving significant risk and the non-FDIC insurance of cryptocurrencies may deter some potential users from fully engaging with their new products.

FAQ

What are Robinhood Stock Tokens?

Robinhood Stock Tokens provide EU customers with exposure to US stocks and ETFs with zero commissions and dividend support.

When will the Robinhood Layer 2 blockchain launch?

The Robinhood Layer 2 blockchain is currently in development and will facilitate tokenized stocks, supporting 24/7 trading in the future.

What are crypto perpetual futures offered by Robinhood?

Crypto perpetual futures allow eligible EU customers to trade derivatives with continuous exposure and leverage of up to 3x.

Is crypto staking available for US users?

Yes, crypto staking is available for eligible US customers, starting with Ethereum and Solana.

What additional features has Robinhood introduced recently?

Robinhood has added features like Instant Boost on Crypto Deposits, Crypto Credit Card Rewards, and advanced trading tools for users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,696,775 shares for an estimated $153,414,460 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $44,723,817 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 369,038 shares for an estimated $24,534,328 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $13,540,495 .

. MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271

JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,040 shares for an estimated $2,148,633 .

. CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOOD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOOD forecast page.

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release







Robinhood Stock Tokens will allow EU customers to get exposure to the US stock market











Robinhood will also launch a new Layer 2 blockchain to power the tokenization of Real World Assets







MENLO PARK, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at







Robinhood Presents: To Catch a Token







in Cannes, France, we unveiled a suite of new products that mark a major step forward for crypto. From expanding Robinhood to over 400 million people across 30 EU and EEA countries, to launching stock and ETF tokens, we’re building toward a future where investing is simpler, smarter, and more accessible worldwide.





“Our latest offerings lay the groundwork for crypto to become the backbone of the global financial system,” said Robinhood Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev.







Tokenization and Layer 2 Blockchain







We've launched





US stock and ETF tokens





in the EU, giving eligible customers exposure to US equities with Robinhood Stock Tokens—featuring zero commissions or added spreads from Robinhood (other fees may apply), dividend support, and 24/5 access. With tokenized stocks, our European app transitions from being a crypto-only app to an all-in-one investment app powered by crypto.





European customers will have access to 200+ US stock and ETF tokens. Stock token holders will also receive dividend payments directly in their app.





“Crypto was built by engineers for engineers, and has not been accessible to most people,” said Johann Kerbrat, GM and SVP of Robinhood Crypto. “We’re onboarding the world to crypto by making it as easy to use as possible—with the goal of bringing powerful tools into one intuitive platform.”





Stock tokens will initially be issued on Arbitrum. In the future, tokenized stocks will be facilitated by our very own Robinhood Layer 2 blockchain, based on Arbitrum. Currently in development, the Robinhood blockchain will be optimized for tokenized real-world assets and built to support 24/7 trading, seamless bridging, and self-custody.







Perpetual Futures







We are introducing crypto





perpetual futures





in the EU, where we will offer eligible customers access to a new class of derivatives with continuous exposure and up to 3x leverage. Perpetuals will be 100% rolled out to eligible customers by the end of the summer. Designed to help reduce the complexity typically associated with trading perpetuals, we built our interface with intuitive controls for setting position size and managing margin. Orders are routed through Bitstamp’s perpetual futures exchange.





This launch will mark an important step in serving active traders across the globe with advanced trading tools in an intuitive platform.







Crypto Staking in the US











Crypto staking





is launching to eligible US customers, starting with Ethereum and Solana. With our user-friendly interface, you can now participate in blockchain ecosystems and access competitive reward rates by contributing to network operations. Crypto staking is also available to all Robinhood customers in the EU and EEA.







Expanded Product Suite







There’s more—we’ve rolled out a suite of new products to make trading crypto on Robinhood even more powerful and seamless.









Instant Boost on Crypto Deposits:



For a limited time, U and EU investors can transfer crypto into Robinhood and earn a 1% deposit boost—with the chance to double it to 2% if total deposits hit the $500M goal.



For a limited time, U and EU investors can transfer crypto into Robinhood and earn a 1% deposit boost—with the chance to double it to 2% if total deposits hit the $500M goal.





Crypto Credit Card Rewards:



The Robinhood Gold Credit Card gives US customers cash back on purchases—across all categories. Coming this fall, customers can use those rewards to purchase crypto automatically.



The Robinhood Gold Credit Card gives US customers cash back on purchases—across all categories. Coming this fall, customers can use those rewards to purchase crypto automatically.





Cortex for Crypto



: Our US feature, Cortex, an AI-powered investing assistant, will be available later this year. Robinhood Gold members can see curated insights, trends, and event-driven market analysis right inside each token’s detail page. It’s designed to help customers quickly understand price movement and market shifts in real time.



: Our US feature, Cortex, an AI-powered investing assistant, will be available later this year. Robinhood Gold members can see curated insights, trends, and event-driven market analysis right inside each token’s detail page. It’s designed to help customers quickly understand price movement and market shifts in real time.





Smart Exchange Routing:



Smart exchange routing evaluates multiple partner exchanges and routes your order to get the best available price across them. Soon, all orders placed through Smart Exchange Routing will qualify for fee tiers, meaning the more you trade, the lower your rate— based on your trailing 30-day trading volume. API support is coming soon.



Smart exchange routing evaluates multiple partner exchanges and routes your order to get the best available price across them. Soon, all orders placed through Smart Exchange Routing will qualify for fee tiers, meaning the more you trade, the lower your rate— based on your trailing 30-day trading volume. API support is coming soon.





Tax Lots:



US customers can also now view and sell specific tax lots for crypto trades, allowing you to strategically choose which lots to sell.



US customers can also now view and sell specific tax lots for crypto trades, allowing you to strategically choose which lots to sell.





Advanced Charts:



Advanced charts from Robinhood Legend are coming to mobile, starting with equities and expanding to crypto in August.







To learn more about today’s announcements, visit





go.robinhood.com/presents





.







Disclosures:







Terms apply. Eligibility and restrictions vary by region.





US stock and ETF tokens and crypto perpetual futures trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Please carefully consider if investing in such financial instruments is appropriate for you based on your specific experience, risk tolerance, and financial situation. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply.





Staking is not available in every state.





To Catch a Token is sponsored by Robinhood Europe, UAB ("RHEU"). RHEU (company code: 306377915) is authorized and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania (“BoL”) as a financial brokerage firm and a crypto-asset service provider. RHEU’s registered address is: Mėsinių 5, LT-01133 Vilnius, Lithuania; address for correspondence: Konstitucijos pr, 21A (QUADRUM East), LT-08130, Vilnius, Lithuania;





website





.





Cryptocurrency services in the US are offered through an account with Robinhood Crypto, LLC (NMLS ID 1702840). Robinhood Crypto, LLC (“RHC”) is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cryptocurrency held through Robinhood Crypto is not FDIC insured or SIPC protected.





Robinhood Gold Visa



®



Credit Card is offered by Robinhood Credit, Inc. (“RCT”), and is issued by Coastal Community Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. RCT is a financial technology company, not a bank. Must have Robinhood Financial brokerage account to redeem crypto. See Robinhood Gold Card Rewards Program Rules for detail and other redemption options. Rewards Program Rules are subject to change. The Gold Card requires an annual Robinhood Gold subscription to apply and maintain the card and does not include a 30 day free trial.





Robinhood Gold is a subscription-based membership program of premium services offered through Robinhood Gold, LLC (“RHG”).





US Deposit boost is paid in cash into your self-directed individual brokerage account and applies to eligible net crypto deposits from an external address to your crypto account between June 24 and July 7, 2025. Any 2% bonus will be applied retroactively to your net eligible deposits once the combined net crypto deposits across the Robinhood Platform exceeds $500M during the promotion period. Potential bonus deductions will be pulled from your self-directed individual brokerage account. Bonus offered by Robinhood Crypto, LLC. Cryptocurrency held through Robinhood Crypto is not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. See





terms and conditions





.





EU Bonus is paid in crypto and applies to eligible net crypto deposits from an external address to your account between 28 May to 7 July, 2025. Excludes deposits of USDC and EURC. Any 2% bonus will be applied retroactively to your eligible deposits once the combined net crypto deposits across the Robinhood Platform exceeds $500M during the promotion period. Dollar value of crypto deposits is determined by Robinhood in its reasonable discretion based on applicable market rates. You cannot trade or withdraw your bonus for 1 year.





Other terms apply





.





All investments involve risk and loss of principal is possible.





Robinhood Financial LLC (“RHF”) (member SIPC), is a registered broker-dealer.





Robinhood Cortex showcases a conceptual framework illustrating how Robinhood envisions the integration of traditional investing tools with Artificial Intelligence (‘AI’). Currently, Robinhood Cortex is designed to incorporate AI but Trade Builder does not. There is no guarantee that AI will improve investing performance, mitigate risk, or reduce losses.





RHEU, RHC, RCT, RHG and RHF are separate but affiliated entities and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (‘Robinhood’).







About Robinhood







Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at



www.robinhood.com



.







A Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This blog post includes forward-looking statements about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Robinhood,” “we,” or the “Company”), including statements regarding our planned product launches and developments, including our Layer 2 blockchain, tokenized stocks and ETFs, crypto perpetual futures and staking, Cortex, and other upcoming features. These statements are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, market demand, legal challenges, technological changes, and economic conditions. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause our actual future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied in this blog post. Because some of these risks and uncertainties cannot be predicted or quantified and some are beyond our control, you should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and financial results can be found in the “Risk Factors” section in Part I, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at





www.sec.gov





. Except as otherwise noted, all forward-looking statements in this blog post are made as of the date of this blog post, June 30, 2025, and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the statements in this blog post whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. You should read this blog post with the understanding that our actual future results, performance, events, and circumstances might be materially different from what we expect.





© 2025 Robinhood







Contacts









Investor Relations









ir@robinhood.com









Media









press@robinhood.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ff35df-ed50-4cc0-98c8-97ba8ee6aa33









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a752aac-2ca9-4e66-9cf3-af87513160ce









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/903feb9a-4a24-4da9-9b8d-39751210a515









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecd2144a-7583-4e25-b27e-6bce6e4cc563





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.