Robinhood launches commission-free crypto trading in EU

Changes sourcing

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.Osaid on Thursday it has launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union.

"It is the only custodial crypto platform where customers will get a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin (BTC)," Robinhood said in a blog post.

The app will allow European investors to buy and sell more than 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana's SOL.

The launch comes a week after Robinhood announced it will roll out brokerage services in the UK as part of an international expansion plan to "democratise finance" and increase access to markets.

Bloomberg News first reported the move earlier on Thursday, citing an interview with its crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.