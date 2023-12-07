News & Insights

US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood launches commission-free crypto trading in EU

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 07, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.Osaid on Thursday it has launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union.

"It is the only custodial crypto platform where customers will get a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin (BTC)," Robinhood said in a blog post.

The app will allow European investors to buy and sell more than 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana's SOL.

The launch comes a week after Robinhood announced it will roll out brokerage services in the UK as part of an international expansion plan to "democratise finance" and increase access to markets.

Bloomberg News first reported the move earlier on Thursday, citing an interview with its crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.