Robinhood Just Launched a New Blockchain. Here's Why Investors Should Care.

Key Points

Robinhood now has its own blockchain and its own crypto wallet.

Arbitrum will likely share in whatever success Robinhood can attain in the crypto sector.

Ethereum and Solana have a new competitor to watch out for.

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On July 1, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) launched the Robinhood Chain, a Layer-2 (L2) network of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that allows its 28 million users to trade tokenized shares of U.S. stocks on a 24/7 basis in more than 120 countries.

Robinhood calls the network "AI-native," meaning autonomous software agents are a key user group. Here's why that's a very interesting development given the state of play in the crypto sector right now.

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The financial plumbing is crypto-forward

Robinhood's chain settles to Ethereum, but it's built on technology from Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB). Borrowing Arbitrum's tech spared Robinhood the work of building an entire product stack from zero, and it will also help that network financially.

Ten percent of the net protocol fees incurred on the Robinhood Chain will be routed back to the Arbitrum ecosystem, with 8% going to the tokenholder-controlled treasury. That's the first real bridge between on-chain activity and the value of Arbitrum, so it probably means that there's some upside in store, and potentially a lot. It's one of the more meaningful catalysts the coin has ever had.

Importantly, Ethereum will also get a limited amount of upside from the arrangement, as transaction fees will be incurred by whatever bundled transactions Robinhood and Arbitrum send back to it -- but, because the gas fees it charges are minimal, and only weakly linked to the value of Ether, holders probably shouldn't get too excited.

This chain has big plans for agents

Robinhood opened its stock trading platform to AI agents in late May. Crypto, options, and futures are next. Extending the same agent framework to Robinhood Chain's tokenized equities would close the loop, creating the possibility of agents transacting in the largest and most liquid financial assets without human help.

Robinhood thus argues that a meaningful slice of the next generation of financial apps will run on blockchains, with tokenized equities among the first assets agents touch. Robinhood's captive audience is an economic moat that competing chains can't easily route around, even if they offer lower fees or faster transaction turnaround. Plus, if Robinhood makes AI trading agents easy to deploy from its platform, it'll have an even bigger advantage, assuming consumers take to them.

If Robinhood's experiments with AI agents and tokenized assets on its new chain end up being successful, it'll be a green flag for other chains that are trying to be good places for both AI agents and tokenized stock trading. Solana and Ethereum might thus have their near-term strategies somewhat validated.

But if that happens, the bigger takeaway will be that there's a new juggernaut of a competitor in the crypto space.

And, given Robinhood's success in becoming a massive player in the retail investor brokerage segment, it could very well exert a powerful influence in crypto, too.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.