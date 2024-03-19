Robinhood (HOOD) Launches UK Business, Pauses Margin Lending

As Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD launched its trading app in the U.K., all customers in the nation will have access to its commission-free trading.



Using the Robinhood app, U.K. customers will now be able to access more than 6,000 global companies listed on the U.S. markets.



The trading platform is offering a wide range of services to U.K. customers, including a 5% interest on uninvested cash, trading outside of market hours, zero trading commission and no foreign exchange fees on trades.



In addition to these, the brokerage firm is launching rewards and referral programs.



Jordan Sinclair, the president of Robinhood UK, said, “We’ve been actively gathering feedback and engaging with customers since our waitlist launch at the end of last year, and have been so encouraged by the reception we’ve received thus far. Today’s general availability marks the start of a new chapter for Robinhood, and we’re excited to continue challenging the status quo by delivering more local products and services that resonate with our customers and meet their needs.”



While HOOD finally rolled out its trading app in the U.K., it has paused its plan of offering margin lending.



Robinhood had initially planned to offer margin investing to U.K. customers, which is a risky form of trading wherein customers borrow money to make bigger trades.



However, now, the plan is on hold. A spokesperson for Robinhood said, “Margin investing is paused as we continue to discuss with the regulator.”



Over the past six months, HOOD shares have gained 78.2%, outperforming the industry’s 13.1% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks from the same space are Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR. Both NMR and IBKR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMR’s current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 43.5% upward. The stock has gained 44.9% over the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR’s current-year earnings has been revised 3% lower over the past 60 days. IBKR shares have gained 19% over the past six months.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.