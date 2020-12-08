Robinhood Hires Goldman Sachs to Lead Possible $20B+ IPO: Report

Trading app Robinhood has chosen Goldman Sachs to lead the way for an initial stock offering which could come in 2021 and value the trading app firm at more than $20 billion, people familiar with the matter told the N.Y. Post.

The company was valued in its last funding round in September at $11.7 billion, showing how the platform has grown during the pandemic and among millennials, the Post said.

Neither Goldman nor Robinhood declined to comment, the newspaper said.

The story is developing and will be updated as more information is known.

