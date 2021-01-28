Robinhood Halts GameStop Trading, Angering Lawmakers And Investors

If you have any interest in investing—or if you’ve got a pulse—then you might have heard about the chaos in the stock market this week.

GameStop (GME), a brick-and-mortar retail chain that sells video games, has seen its share price spike dramatically higher this week. The company’s market capitalization has climbed from $300 million in August 2019 to almost $30 billion as of writing, thanks to an almost unprecedented battle of wills between retail investors and professional Wall Street traders.

The battle is starting to rack up some casualties.

Robinhood, the popular commission-free online broker, has frozen new purchases of shares of GameStop as well as a few other volatile stocks. The freeze comes less than 24 hours after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned that it was “monitoring” the market volatility. Robinhood recently settled with the SEC for $65 million after being accused of misleading customers and failing to satisfy duty of best execution, and its GME trading freeze may have been in reaction to the SEC’s statement.

At least one lawsuit has already been filed against Robinhood in response to its move. Politicians have begun taking note. Robinhood’s users are furious, and they’re venting their anger online.

Robinhood Freezes Buying of GameStop, Infuriates Users

Robinhood released a statement justifying its decision to freeze purchases of GameStop, AMC Entertainment (AMC), BlackBerry (BB) and Nokia (NOK), claiming that the company “makes changes where necessary” in light of market volatility. The company still lets its users sell these shares—they just can’t buy more.

It’s an ironic stance for Robinhood, which has touted its signature commission-free stock trading platform as “democratizing finance for all.”

Remember when Robinhood was for the people — Stock Market News (@StockMKTNewz) January 28, 2021

Regular, Main Street investors claim Robinhood is simply watching out for the interests of the Wall Street hedge fund managers who are facing massive losses due to the short squeezes in these stocks.

Hedge Funds Burned by GameStop Gains

Melvin Capital Management, one of the top performing hedge funds on Wall Street, has been hit hard by the surge in GameStop. The fund, which had a big short trade in GameStop—in which they aimed to profit from declines in the stock—had lost 15% of its value as of January 22 (its losses are orders of magnitude greater presently), the Wall Street Journal reports.

Needless to say, all the buying among retail investors spoiled Melvin’s short position. A class-action complaint has already been filed in the southern district of New York against Robinhood. The claim accuses the platform of “manipulating the stock market” by depriving retail investors the ability to invest in the open market.

Class action lawsuits are usually filed when several—and in this case, hundreds of thousands—of plaintiffs have suffered similar injuries due to a defendant’s actions. According to Motherboard, 56% of all Robinhood customers own at least some GameStop stock. Press reports suggest Robinhood has at least 13 million active users.

Robinhood, however, is not alone in limiting retail traders’ access to GME. TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab have also restricted the purchase of GameStop and other volatile stocks.

Lawmakers Call for Hearings on GameStop

Members of Congress have begun calling for hearings on the GameStop situation. It’s a notably non-partisan issue—prominent Democrats and Republicans are in agreement that Robinhood’s decision to restrict stock trading shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the Financial Services Committee, has called for an “inquiry” into Robinhood’s decision to freeze trading of select stocks. Ocasio-Cortez described the situation as a “serious matter.”

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) retweeted Ocasio-Cortez in support of her statement—a notably rare public agreement between two politically polar-opposite lawmakers.

(Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cruz by calling on him to resign, citing his support for the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol.)

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) agreed that an investigation is needed—as well as taxes on hedge fund shorting and called for SEC regulations on short selling practices.

In a footnote to the online conversation, Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of former president Donald Trump, described it as an example of the “rigged system.”

It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks! #RobinHood #RedditArmy #GME #GMEtothemoon https://t.co/UhrwGHCjng — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2021

Rapper Ja Rule also chimed in, stating what Robinhood is doing is a “f***ing crime.”

Yo this is a fucking CRIME what @RobinhoodApp is doing DO NOT SELL!!! HOLD THE LINE… WTF 🤬 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 28, 2021

Robinhood declined a request for comment on how it might proceed after being criticized by lawmakers.

This is a developing story.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.