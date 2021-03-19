Robinhood Growing Its Crypto Team ‘Hugely’ This Year Says CEO

Vlad Tenev, CEO of brokerage platform Robinhood, said the company is planning to grow its crypto team “hugely” this year.

Speaking in an video Q&A with customers, Tenev said that Robinhood wants to “make a huge investment and hire a ton of people” for its crypto business.

He referred to the recent spike in demand the platform has witnessed with 6 million new customers trading crypto for the first time this year just by the middle of February.

The Robinhood CEO had been answering a question from a customer who wished to see the platform “take a bite out of Coinbase.”

“We hear you on that,” Tenev responded, adding that the platform’s focus is to ensure the system is stable and reliable to be able to respond to exponential growth.

Robinhood announced Wednesday that it has hired former Google executive Arpana Chennapragada as its first chief product officer.

See also: JPMorgan Posts 34 Blockchain Jobs as It Beefs Up JPM Coin

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.