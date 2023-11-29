Robinhood Gold Now Earns 5.00% APY On Cash Deposits

Users of the investing app Robinhood can now earn APY on uninvested cash—but only by signing up for a premium Robinhood Gold subscription. This new rate is Robinhood’s highest savings rate yet and more than 10 times higher than the 0.46% national average, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as of November 20, 2023.

Robinhood Gold’s APY, under the program, is competitive with some of the best high-yield savings accounts. Robinhood customers who don’t subscribe to the Gold tier will earn , which is still more than triple the national average.

About Robinhood Gold

Robinhood Gold is a subscription service that costs per month after a 30-day free trial. Robinhood Gold is similar to the free Robinhood account but includes in-depth tools. Both levels allow members to invest in stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood Gold also gives members access to professional research from Morningstar analysts, Level II Market data from Nasdaq and margin investing with an 8% interest rate. Gold members also benefit from a higher limit on instant deposits—$50,000—and a 3% match on Robinhood retirement IRA contributions.

Interest is paid monthly, and there’s no cap on how much you can earn with your Robinhood Gold account. You can access your money from anywhere, but keep in mind that transfers can take up to five days. Or for a 1.5% fee, you can instantly withdraw your funds.

The uninvested cash in your brokerage account is swept into one or more of Robinhood’s 12 partner banks, providing members with up to $2.25 million in FDIC insurance spread across the different banks. This amount of FDIC coverage is much higher than the typical amount of $250,000, which an individual depositor can get from a single account at a single institution.

Professional Research From Morningstar

Members have access to professional research from Morningstar, which includes in-depth stock research reports. The reports offer a complete professional analysis of a company, which can help you make investment decisions. New research is typically published following a company’s earnings report, and members can access research from the stock detail page.

Level II Market Data

Robinhood Gold gives members access to Level II Market data from Nasdaq. Members can evaluate the data and combine it with other analyses, like price charts, to make informed investment decisions.

Margin Investing

With margin investing, Robinhood Gold members have the ability to borrow money from Robinhood so they can invest more without depositing additional funds. However, you must submit an application and meet certain requirements to get access. Once access is granted, you’ll be able to view the amount you’re allowed to borrow.

Robinhood Gold members who use margin investing currently pay an annual interest rate of 8% on the borrowed funds. This is based on the upper limit of the current federal funds target rate (5.5%) and the Robinhood Gold base rate (2.5%). Members, however, should be aware that due to interest rate fluctuations, Robinhood’s margin rate can change at any time.

Your first $1,000 in margin trades is included in your Gold membership, but you’ll pay interest on any amount greater than that. According to Robinhood, interest is calculated daily and charged to your brokerage account at the end of each billing cycle.

Larger Instant Deposits

With Robinhood Gold, you can instantly access deposits of up to $50,000, depending on your brokerage account balance and portfolio value. (All Robinhood customers have immediate access to deposits up to $1,000 regardless of balance.)

If you’re a Robinhood Gold customer and you deposit above your instant deposit limit, the remaining funds will be available within five business days. Here are the instant deposit limits for Robinhood Gold customers:

Portfolio value over $50,000: Instant deposit limit of $50,000

Portfolio value over $25,000: Instant deposit limit of $25,000

Portfolio value over $10,000: Instant deposit limit of $10,000

Portfolio value under $10,000: Instant deposit limit of $5,000

How To Open a Robinhood Gold Account

To open a Robinhood Gold account, you must first sign up for a standard Robinhood account online or via the app. Be prepared to provide your Social Security number and U.S. residential address. You must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, U.S. permanent resident, or you must have a valid U.S. visa. After your application is approved, you can upgrade to Robinhood Gold online or within the app.

