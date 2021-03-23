Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood Files Confidentially for IPO: Report

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Robinhood has been a retail trading darling of the pandemic era.

Robinhood Markets L.L.C., maker of the eponymous stock trading app, has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.

  • The millennial-friendly investing platform and popular cryptocurrency on-ramp has not yet confirmed its plans (which could change) but the gears are moving toward a public debit, insiders told Bloomberg Tuesday.
  • After a rocketing 12 months of pandemic-fueled retail trader growth and its recent drubbing in the press and in Congress over the GameStop fallout Robinhood plans pursue a listing on tech-heavy Nasdaq, giving its investors a long-awaited chance to cash in.
  • Robinhood did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular