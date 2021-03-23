Robinhood Files Confidentially for IPO: Report

Robinhood Markets L.L.C., maker of the eponymous stock trading app, has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.

The millennial-friendly investing platform and popular cryptocurrency on-ramp has not yet confirmed its plans (which could change) but the gears are moving toward a public debit, insiders told Bloomberg Tuesday.

After a rocketing 12 months of pandemic-fueled retail trader growth and its recent drubbing in the press and in Congress over the GameStop fallout Robinhood plans pursue a listing on tech-heavy Nasdaq, giving its investors a long-awaited chance to cash in.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.