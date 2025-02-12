Robinhood: EPS Soars, Revenue Up 115%

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), a prominent fintech platform known for commission-free trading, recently announced a remarkable earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024. On February 12, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, vastly surpassing expectations of $0.42. Its revenue also impressed, reaching $1.01 billion against the forecasted $934 million, representing a substantial year-over-year growth. The overall quarter was characterized by strong revenue and user growth, marking a robust performance by the company.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Diluted) $1.01 $0.42 $0.03 +3266.7% Revenue $1.01B $934M $471M +115.0% Adjusted EBITDA $613M — $133M +361.7% Net Income $916M — $30M +2953.3% Gold Subscribers 2.6M — 1.4M +85.7%

Robinhood Markets Business Overview

Robinhood Markets is renowned for its pioneering approach to commission-free trading. Its trading platform appeals to a wide demographic, especially novice investors. Central to its business model is attracting users with no trading fees while monetizing through premium services like Robinhood Gold, which offers advanced trading features and tools.

In recent years, Robinhood has focused on growing its user base and expanding its financial service offerings. Success factors include user growth, technological innovation, and regulatory compliance. The platform continuously evolves to meet user demands, recently introducing cryptocurrency trading and margin trading enhancements.

Quarterly Highlights

In Q4 2024, Robinhood's standout financial performance was highlighted by its diluted EPS reaching $1.01, marking an increase of 3266.7% compared to Q4 2023. The revenue increase by 115% year-over-year to $1.01 billion exemplified strong engagement from users and successful monetization strategies. Notably, transaction-based revenues surged, driven by the flourishing cryptocurrency segment, which escalated to $358 million from $43 million.

The company's strategic emphasis on attracting new users was evident as Gold subscribers climbed to 2.6 million, an 86% increase compared to the prior year. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) also experienced a rise to $164, highlighting effective monetization strategies of its existing customer base.

Robinhood's successful quarter was not without its challenges, facing regulatory headwinds. A key financial benefit included a $55 million reversal related to regulatory settlements, impacting its EPS positively.

On the product front, Robinhood launched features targeted at active traders, including the Robinhood Legend platform and futures trading capabilities. These innovations aim to capture a larger share of the active trader market.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Robinhood has outlined plans for continued growth in user engagement and international expansion, specifically into the Asia-Pacific market. It foresees significant investment in growth, projecting operating expenses and share-based compensation to range from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion combined in 2025. The strategic focus remains on technology development, new product offerings, and geographical expansion.

Investors should monitor how Robinhood navigates regulatory landscapes and implements its strategic initiatives. Notable changes in forward guidance were not provided, but the expansion into new markets hints at the potential for sustained growth.

