Robinhood edges past revenue estimates on crypto boom

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Robinhood Markets Inc edged past analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as strong crypto trading boosted transaction volumes at the online brokerage.

Robinhood, in its third set of results as a public company, posted total revenue of $363 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $318 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $362.14 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

