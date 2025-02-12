ROBINHOOD Earnings Results: $HOOD Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROBINHOOD ($HOOD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,014,000,000, beating estimates of $918,185,364 by $95,814,636.

ROBINHOOD Insider Trading Activity

ROBINHOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,244,413 shares for an estimated $328,839,518 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $71,346,800 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,224,062 shares for an estimated $42,636,487 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 543,677 shares for an estimated $20,304,558 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $13,686,665 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 228,152 shares for an estimated $5,948,524 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,628 shares for an estimated $754,342.

ROBINHOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of ROBINHOOD stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

