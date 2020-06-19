Robinhood details possible changes to options offering following suicide by customer

Anna Irrera Reuters
NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Thursday that it would consider expanding requirements to make users eligible for options trading, as well as improve its user interface, following news that one of its customers took his own life after believing he incurred a large loss using the free trading app.

The company said in a blog post that it was also expanding its educational content related to options trading, and was making a $250,000 donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

