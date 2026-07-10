Robinhood Could Be a Major Threat to Solana. Here's Why.

Key Points

Robinhood just launched its own blockchain with the help of Arbitrum.

That chain will be used primarily to trade tokenized stocks.

Tokenized stocks are exactly what Solana is trying to pivot into.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

On July 1, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) activated 24/7 tokenized stock trading in 120-plus countries and started routing perpetual futures contracts (a type of derivative with no expiration date) through a decentralized crypto exchange called Lighter.

All that is a direct problem for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Here's why.

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Solana's lead will get contested

Tokenized stock trading volume in the crypto industry hit $5.8 billion in Q2 2026. (Tokenized stocks are cryptos that represent ownership of stocks that can trade on block chains.)

Today, Solana currently settles more than 95% of the world's tokenized stock trading volume, with $568.1 million in tokenized equities hosted on its chain, up 63% in the past 30 days alone. Solana's distinguishing features over other chains, namely its huge throughput capacity, high transaction speed, and low transaction fees, make it a natural home for tokenized asset trading.

In terms of total tokenized stock value, Solana is second only to Ethereum, which has $667.9 million in value, whose lead it has been eroding consistently for more than a year, and which it will likely soon surpass. Ethereum isn't nearly as fast as Solana, and it's far more expensive to use.

But Robinhood didn't build its new tokenized stock offering or its new perpetual futures features on Solana, nor did it forge any partnerships with the network -- or Ethereum for that matter. Robinhood went to Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB), a Layer-2 chain built on Ethereum, which has just $32.5 million in tokenized stocks. That's a problem, because the advantages that have helped Solana gain share against Ethereum and other competitors in crypto might not be as effective against a traditional financial sector giant like Robinhood.

Plus, with Robinhood's app, users might not even notice that they're dealing with a slower, more expensive chain with Arbitrum, since they're already accustomed to waiting for Robinhood's interface and paying heftier fees.

Why Robinhood's setup could change the entire competitive landscape

Now, Robinhood and Arbitrum are angling to capture much of the tokenization-related capital inflows that otherwise would go to Solana. And even though Arbitrum is slower and more expensive than Solana, it has the advantage of a vast audience on Robinhood's platform, which is unlikely to move elsewhere due to convenience.

In short, Solana's biggest driver of growth during the next few years is now in peril.

Robinhood collects roughly $157 per funded account annually, and it just crossed 28 million customers across 38 countries. Solana itself captures only limited value through network fees and token burns tied to activity on its chain, but it has no way to generate revenue from subscriptions or promotions like Robinhood does.

Where Solana can still flourish

Solana isn't powerless in the face of Robinhood's entry into its market.

Solana's total on-chain real-world asset (RWA) base grew from $1.4 billion to $3.3 billion between January and early July, attracting major asset managers such as Bitwise, State Street, Galaxy, and Amundi as issuers. Those players may well be more inclined to use Solana for their tokenized asset management, because it won't introduce the same potential conflicts of interest that working with Robinhood's chain would.

Robinhood will still be able to peel off some retail investors who want tokenized equities in their crypto portfolio alongside their meme stocks and prediction market contracts. But if Solana can manage to keep the institutional, global, and permissionless slice of the market, it will still be a leader in hosting tokenized assets. So, keep an eye on its institutional partnerships, as they will be an important factor in whether the potential threat Robinhood poses is realized.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.