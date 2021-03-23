US Markets

Robinhood confidentially files for U.S. stock market listing- sources

Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the heart of the historic retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. stock market listing, people familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear whether Robinhood has filed for a traditional initial public offering or a direct listing, but the company had considered going public through a direct listing in the weeks leading up to the filing, the sources added.

A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

Bloomberg News reported about the development earlier on Tuesday.

