Robinhood, Citadel, Melvin Capital CEOs to testify in Congress on GameStop turmoil

Eric Beech Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive officers of Robinhood, Citadel, Melvin Capital and Reddit will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 18 on the trading turmoil in GameStop Corp GME.N and other stocks, the panel's chairwoman, Representative Maxine Waters, said on Friday.

The committee is examining how an apparent flood of retail trading drove certain stocks to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds like Melvin that had bet against those shares.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

