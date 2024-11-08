Robinhood CFO Warnick sells 50,000 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Robinhood (HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick disclosed the sale of 50,000 class A common shares of the company on November 6 at a price of $30 per share.

