Robinhood CFO sells $2.95M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Robinhood (HOOD) disclosed that its CFO Jason Warnick sold 125K shares of common stock on November 1st in a total transaction size of $2.95M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HOOD:
- Kamala Harris Gains Betting Odds as Election Heats Up
- Morning Movers: Roblox surges and Estee Lauder sinks following earnings
- Notable open interest changes for October 31st
- Robinhood price target raised to $33 from $30 at JMP Securities
- Robinhood price target raised to $26 from $23 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.