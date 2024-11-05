Robinhood CFO sells $2.95M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Robinhood (HOOD) disclosed that its CFO Jason Warnick sold 125K shares of common stock on November 1st in a total transaction size of $2.95M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.