Robinhood CEO says ‘keenly looking into’ sports betting space

Robinhood (HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev said in reply to a question at the company’s investor day that the company is “keenly looking into” the sports betting space. Other public companies involved in sports betting include DraftKings (DKNG), Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), Caesars (CZR), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Penn Entertainment (PENN) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).
