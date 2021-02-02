Robinhood CEO May Testify Before US House Committee Over GameStop Allegations

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is expected to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 18 following accusations the trading platform worked with large hedge funds to halt trading on GameStop stock, among others.

According to a report by Politco on Monday, Tenev will likely appear before a virtual hearing titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide.”

The hearing, which kicks off at around 17:00 UTC, is being chaired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) who has already voiced her concerns over Robinhood’s actions.

“I am concerned about whether or not Robinhood restricted the trading because there was collusion between Robinhood and some of the hedge funds that were involved with this,” Waters said on MSNBC as cited in Politico.

Last Thursday, Robinhood limited the ability for traders to buy GameStop and other stocks targeted by Reddit group WallStreetBets, which aimed aimed to cause financial harm to large hedge funds by causing a “short squeeze.”

Tenev said his platform did so to protect itself and customers during a tumultuous trading period where demand outstripped its ability to facilitate obligatory deposits to clearinghouses.

The CEO denied his platform was “directed by a market maker or any other market participant,” saying instead the decision was based on a “technical and operational” one.”

The comments have drawn the ire of retail investors now seeking compensation from Robinhood.

