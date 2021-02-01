Robinhood CEO expected to testify before U.S. House committee on Feb. 18 -Politico

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev is expected to testify before a U.S. House committee on Feb. 18, Politico reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hearing before the House Financial Services Committee has not been formally announced, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

