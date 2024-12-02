Robinhood call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Robinhood (HOOD) with 64,824 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 64.88%. 12/6 weekly 41 calls and 12/6 weekly 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 23,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 12th.
