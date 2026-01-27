Robinhood Is Betting on Predictions Markets. Could This Be a Major Win for the Fintech Giant?

Key Points

Surging growth in prediction markets will likely benefit Robinhood, which has integrated them into its platform.

Prediction markets fit nicely into Robinhood's business model, too.

Such easy access to speculative behavior could put some investors off from moving capital to Robinhood.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Gone are the days when you would need to visit a casino to gamble. Now you can do it right on your smartphone or computer, 24 hours a day.

Prediction markets have exploded. Similar to futures trading, participants can buy contracts, essentially betting on future outcomes across sports and politics, and almost anything else. It's still early, too. Industry experts believe that prediction markets could surpass $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has wasted little time jumping into the mix, integrating prediction markets directly into its brokerage platform. It's a bold decision that could affect the fintech giant's long-term trajectory.

Leaning into Robinhood's core business

Investing platforms have changed dramatically over the past decade, and Robinhood deserves much of the credit. The company was at the forefront of zero-commission stock trades and has become very popular with individual investors, especially younger generations.

That, along with Robinhood's rapid rollout of new products, like Gold membership, a credit card, retirement accounts, and banking, has fueled its growth and the stock's strong performance over the past year. That said, the company still makes most of its money from fees and interest on trading and margin borrowing.

In other words, Robinhood's business thrives on speculative investor behavior. Prediction markets feed into that. Since many investors already trade stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood, integrating prediction markets makes a lot of sense. It gives investors easy access to do the same thing there, too.

Could chasing the money work against Robinhood?

Despite amassing 26.9 million funded accounts -- not too far behind Charles Schwab's 38.2 million -- Robinhood has just $325 billion in total platform assets. Charles Schwab has over $11.8 trillion in assets. Simply put, Robinhood is popular, but it's still not where many investors keep significant wealth.

Will that change? A massive wealth transfer is just starting as older generations pass their wealth to younger investors, many of whom use Robinhood. But there is a difference between handling money you can afford to lose and handling your life savings. Many investors may not like how easily Robinhood's platform enables risky behavior. Of course, time will tell whether Robinhood can sustain its success.

For now, Robinhood is a winner

Robinhood is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies on the market. Many of those new products are still only just starting to roll out. Robinhood has earned $4.2 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, and analysts expect that to rise to $5.5 billion this fiscal year and $6.4 billion the following year.

The stock has soared by over 110% over the past 12 months. Shares are a bit pricey at a price-to-sales ratio of 23, but there's no doubt that Robinhood is worth checking out as a long-term investment if market volatility walks back some of those gains over the coming months.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $100 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.