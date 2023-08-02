Robinhood beats revenue estimates, achieves profitability

By Hannah Lang

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O reported higher second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as interest rates continued to buoy the online brokerage’s interest income, achieving profitability for the first time as a public company.

Shares of the company, which was at the center of 2021's retail trading frenzy, were last down 3% in extended trading.

Net interest revenue soared 243% to $442 million in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, as the brokerage's margin investing business benefited from the U.S. central bank's monetary policy tightening campaign to combat decades-high inflation.

Taking some of the shine off gains from higher rates, retail traders—who had used Robinhood's platform through most of 2021 to pump money into so-called meme stocks—pulled back amid volatile market conditions. As a result, transaction-based revenue declined 5% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.