News & Insights

US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood beats revenue estimates, achieves profitability

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 02, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O reported higher second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as interest rates continued to buoy the online brokerage’s interest income, achieving profitability for the first time as a public company.

Shares of the company, which was at the center of 2021's retail trading frenzy, were last down 3% in extended trading.

Net interest revenue soared 243% to $442 million in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, as the brokerage's margin investing business benefited from the U.S. central bank's monetary policy tightening campaign to combat decades-high inflation.

Taking some of the shine off gains from higher rates, retail traders—who had used Robinhood's platform through most of 2021 to pump money into so-called meme stocks—pulled back amid volatile market conditions. As a result, transaction-based revenue declined 5% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.