Robinhood backs down over Signature Bank bets - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 16, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Robinhood Inc HOOD.O made an exception to its short position ban for clients who had winning 'puts' against failed lender Signature Bank SBNY.O, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Put options are contracts that give a buyer the right, but no obligation, to sell shares in future.

Shares of New York-based Signature have shed nearly 37% in four trading sessions since regulators took control of the bank on Sunday, making it the third largest failure in U.S. banking history.

The investors had bought short-dated options on Robinhood and stood to make huge gains if the share price of Signature fell before the contracts expired.

On Thursday, Robinhood told clients holding profitable positions on Signature that it would make an exception to its rules and allow investors to keep the position open beyond Friday's expiry date, the report added.

Robinhood and Signature Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

