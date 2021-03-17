US Markets
GOOGL

Robinhood appoints former Google exec as first chief product officer

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer, a blog post by the U.S. online brokerage showed on Wednesday.

Adds role details, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer, a blog post by the U.S. online brokerage showed on Wednesday.

The blog said Chennapragada will oversee product, design and research at Robinhood, which has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year. (https://bit.ly/3ePh5L7)

Chennapragada, who spent 12 years at Google, was most recently the vice president for consumer shopping across Google and the lead for visual search product and augmented reality.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular