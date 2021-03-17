Robinhood appoints former Google exec as chief product officer

March 17 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its chief product officer, a blog post by the firm showed on Wednesday.

The trading app has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year.

