Robinhood appoints former Google exec as chief product officer

Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its chief product officer, a blog post by the firm showed on Wednesday.

The trading app has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year.

