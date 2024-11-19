Robinhood acquisition helps fill solutions vertical, says Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Kyle Voigt keeps a Market Perform rating on Robinhood (HOOD) with a $24 price target after the company announced a $300M acquisition of TradePMR, a custodial and portfolio management platform for registered investment advisors. The acquisition, while likely immaterial from a financial or accretion perspective near-term, helps to fill one vertical of Robinhood’s advice solutions spectrum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The deal will allow the company to provide referrals into TradePMR’s network, Keefe adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HOOD:
- Robinhood to acquire RIA platform operator TradePMR
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Surges on Needham Upgrade
- Spirit enters into bankruptcy proceedings, CVS names new directors: Morning Buzz
- Roku, Robinhood upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Robinhood price target raised to $36 from $30 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.