Robinhood acquisition helps fill solutions vertical, says Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Kyle Voigt keeps a Market Perform rating on Robinhood (HOOD) with a $24 price target after the company announced a $300M acquisition of TradePMR, a custodial and portfolio management platform for registered investment advisors. The acquisition, while likely immaterial from a financial or accretion perspective near-term, helps to fill one vertical of Robinhood’s advice solutions spectrum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The deal will allow the company to provide referrals into TradePMR’s network, Keefe adds.

