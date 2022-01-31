Robinhood: The Long-Term Offers Plenty to Get the Bulls Going, Says Analyst

Robinhood’s (HOOD) introduction to the public markets has been nothing short of brutal. Since going public at the end of last July, shares have retreated by 63%.

The stock continued its merciless drop after the company reported disappointing Q4 results last week amidst signs growth was taking a serious hit. However, the stock saw out the post-earnings session almost 10% into positive territory after investors stepped in to scoop up shares from what might seem like bargain prices in the future.

At least that appears to be JMP’s Devin Ryan’s opinion. We do think that investors buying the stock must believe that Robinhood can diversify its business further beyond just a trading offering, but our confidence around that is actually higher heading out of the results,” the 5-star analyst said.

Ryan calls Q4’s display “mediocre” and also concedes that over the past six months, the “cadence” of new product launches has been a bit “disappointing.” The analyst also views the “trajectory of the near-term growth outlook as a bit flatter than we had previously modelled.”

That said, for Ryan, this is where any pessimism ends. Because going by the details provided by the company on the earnings call, the long-term holds much promise, with the “breadth” of what the company is working on going beyond what the market has been anticipating.

The next year will see various initiatives take shape, including a full launch of crypto wallets this quarter and the complete rollout of ACATS-In - which lets customers move assets from other brokerages into Robinhood - later in Q1. Further into the year, there will be the rollout of tax-advanced retirement accounts and international crypto expansion, amongst other developments. “Not to mention,” adds Ryan, “There is still plenty that it is not incentivized to show its cards around yet.”

Accordingly, Ryan rates Robinhood shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $45 price target. There’s plenty of upside – 277% to be exact – should the target be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Ryan’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street’s take offers an interesting conundrum; on the one hand, based on 6 Holds, 4 Buys, and 2 Sells, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. That said, most analysts see shares putting in a strong performance this year; the average price target stands at $20.25, suggesting the stock will yield one-year returns of ~66%. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts upgrade their ratings or lower price targets over the coming months. (See Robinhood stock forecast on TipRanks)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

