Robinhood: 7 Years To Build Its Reputations & Less Than 24 Hours To Destroy It

During the market’s most exciting days of trading, millennials’ favorite trading platform was out of commission, leaving 10 million people with no way to buy or sell any assets. For long-term investors on the platform, this wasn’t the end of the world, but for those of us who have a “healthy risk” tolerance and trade options, this lockout was alarming, to say the least.

Yesterday’s rally demolished Robinhood put holders that were unable to liquidate position their positions. Users on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets have been posting their daily losses due to yesterday’s asset freeze with losses ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. Many of these users are threatening class action lawsuits.

For more information on the matter, check out the video and read my article: I'm Not Selling...Because Robinhood Won't Let Me

