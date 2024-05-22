Robex Resources Strikes Gold with Increased Mansounia Deposit Resources

Robex Resources (TSE:RBX) has released an update.

Robex Resources Inc. has reported a significant increase in gold resources at the Mansounia Deposit, with a maiden 303koz of indicated mineral resources now confirmed. This update represents a 23% increase in the Kiniero Gold Project’s indicated resources compared to the previous year, underscoring the success of the company’s infill drilling program and the deposit’s enhanced prospectivity.

