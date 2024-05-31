News & Insights

Robex Resources Boasts Solid Q1 2024 Growth

Robex Resources (TSE:RBX) has released an update.

Robex Resources Inc. reports a strong start to 2024 with notable operational and financial improvements in Q1, including a 10% increase in gold production and a 23% reduction in All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce. The company also achieved a 29% rise in operating income and a significant 62% jump in operating cash flow compared to Q1 2023. These results are supported by robust safety records, higher ore mined and processed, and an effective cost optimization strategy.

