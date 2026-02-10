Robertson Opportunity Capital Opens $5 Million MarketAxess Position

Key Points

Roberston bought 28,830 shares of MKTX; estimated trade size: ~$5.23 million based on the quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $5.23 million, reflecting the new purchase.

The transaction represented a 1.9% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 28,830 shares valued at $5.23 million at quarter-end.

The new position accounts for 1.9% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than MarketAxess ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 10, 2026, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC disclosed a new stake in MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX), reporting the purchase of 28,830 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $5.23 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.23 million, reflecting the new purchase.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.9% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: Somnigroup International : $39.27 million (14.3% of AUM) The Williams Companies: $26.04 million (9.5% of AUM) Alphabet : $23.74 million (8.6% of AUM) Arch Capital Group : $19.39 million (7.0% of AUM) Copart : $13.17 million (4.8% of AUM)



As of Feb. 9, 2026, shares of MarketAxess were priced at $171.23, down 13.7% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 28 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $851.21 million Net income (TTM) $246.91 million Dividend yield 1.75% Price (as of market close 2/9/26) $171.23

Company snapshot

MarketAxess:

Offers an electronic trading platform for institutional investors and broker-dealers, facilitating trading in U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, and Eurobonds.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on bond trades, as well as from market data products, execution services, and technology solutions that support fixed income trading workflows.

Serves institutional clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, and broker-dealer firms, seeking efficient, anonymous, and liquid access to global fixed-income markets.

MarketAxess operates at scale as a leading electronic platform for fixed income trading, leveraging proprietary technology and an all-to-all trading model to enhance market liquidity and transparency. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its product suite and deepening client connectivity to drive trading volume and data services adoption. Its competitive advantage lies in its robust network of institutional participants and its ability to deliver efficient, data-driven trade execution across diverse bond markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Robertson Opportunity Capital’s purchase of leading bond-trading platform MarketAxess is one to take note of for investors interested in the space. After spending the better part of the last decade trading at a precipitous average price-to-free cash flow (FCF) ratio around 50, MarketAxess’ growth slowed, and its stock dropped 70% from its high. However, following an excellent Q4 earnings report on Feb. 6th, a potential turnaround could be in sight.

While total sales only inched 4% higher in 2025, MarketAxess grew:

block trading average daily volume (ADV) by 29%

portfolio trading ADV by 41%

dealer-initiated ADV by 32%

These are three of the company’s main growth drivers as it expands into largely “untapped” areas of the bond-trading market that are yet to be electronified (a.k.a. modernized for the digital age via MKTX’s platform). Not only are these bond-trading niches ripe for upgrading to the digital age, but they involve larger transactions than MarketAxess’s traditional business (meaning higher upside for MKTX). Generating powerful growth from these areas, while delivering record ADV and FCF, MarketAxess looks very interesting -- and Robertson’s new purchase makes a lot of sense.

Currently still trading at a mere 20 times FCF despite its recent success, MarketAxess will be on my watch list. Best yet, the company has grown its dividend payments for 16 straight years and yields 1.75%, a decade-long high.

Should you buy stock in MarketAxess right now?

Before you buy stock in MarketAxess, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MarketAxess wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Copart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Copart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.