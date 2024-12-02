Roberto Resources Begins Exploration at Janampalla Property

Roberto Resources, Inc. (TSE:RBTO) has released an update.

Roberto Resources Inc. has launched an exploration program at its Janampalla Property in Perú, focusing on copper mineralization in several veins and historical mines. The company aims to better understand the mineralogy and key controls of the mineralization through this program, with results expected by early 2025.

